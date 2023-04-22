Tarakinikini officially meets UN Secretary General

Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Filipo Tarakinikini, has presented his credentials to the United Nations Secretary General António Guterres in New York.

In presenting his credentials to the UNSG, Ambassador Tarakinikini conveyed the warm greetings of His Excellency the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

United Nations SG Guterres congratulated Tarakinikini on his appointment and also expressed his sincere appreciation for Fiji’s continued commitment to multilateralism and the United Nations.

At the same time, UNSG reaffirmed the UN’s continued support to Fiji’s Permanent Mission in New York.

Recalling his visit to Fiji, the UNSG highlighted Fiji’s adaptation to climate change impacts and sustainability, relocation due to sea level rise, oceans, and peacekeeping; agendas he and Fiji both shared.

Ambassador Tarakinikini conveyed his commitment to further advance the UN and Fiji’s cooperation on issues of importance such as peacekeeping, climate actions, oceans and sustainable development.

UNSG Guterres commended Fiji’s continued commitment to these important global priorities and also acknowledged Fiji’s efforts.

He will oversee Fiji’s efforts in the United Nations, the United States of America, Cuba, Canada and Israel.