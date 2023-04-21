Friday, April 21, 2023
Tarun Patel is new FBC chief executive

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation has announced the appointment of Tarun Patel as its new chief executive effective from today Friday 21st April 2023.

Patel is no stranger to the broadcast industry having previously served as the Group Chief Executive of Fiji Television Limited until his departure in 2014.

With his wealth of experience in the broadcast industry since 1991 and expertise in strategic planning, business development and leading high-performing teams, Patel became the ideal candidate to drive FBC’s growth agenda.

The FBC Board of Directors while announcing the appointment expressed their confidence in Patel’s ability to lead the company and take it to new heights.

“His extensive experience, knowledge and leadership qualities will undoubtedly help the FBC achieve the desired results. The Board of Directors and the team look forward to the exciting future that lies ahead for the FBC.”

Patel was acting in the role after the termination of Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum’s contract earlier this year.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
