Taskforce to deal with land issues

The Coalition Government has formed a Taskforce to deal with prevalent issues regarding land leases, renewals and land premiums for sugar and non-sugar agricultural land.

The taskforce comprises of the Ministry of Finance, Strategic Planning, National Development & Statistics; Ministry of iTaukei Affairs; Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar; Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources; Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management; Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways; and iTaukei Land Trust Board.

As part of this process, the Taskforce will undertake public consultations with respective landowners, farmers and tenants in the Central, Western and Northern Divisions with the aim of identifying appropriate solutions (both immediate & long-term) to ongoing concerns of land tenure/leases, renewals, and premiums.

Consultations for the Western Division will take place from 20-23 November while the dates for the other Divisions will be announced later.