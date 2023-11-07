Tuesday, November 7, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Taskforce to deal with land issues

The Coalition Government has formed a Taskforce to deal with prevalent issues regarding land leases, renewals and land premiums for sugar and non-sugar agricultural land.

The taskforce comprises of the Ministry of Finance, Strategic Planning, National Development & Statistics; Ministry of iTaukei Affairs; Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar; Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources; Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management; Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways; and  iTaukei Land Trust Board.

As part of this process, the Taskforce will undertake public consultations with respective landowners, farmers and tenants in the Central, Western and Northern Divisions with the aim of identifying appropriate solutions (both immediate & long-term) to ongoing concerns of land tenure/leases, renewals, and premiums.

Consultations for the Western Division will take place from 20-23 November while the dates for the other Divisions will be announced later.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Four new Resident Magistrates sworn...

Fiji’s judiciary has welcomed another addition to its ranks followi...
Business

Local exporters participate in Chin...

Three Fiji based exporters are participating in the sixth China Int...
Sports

Without A Fight wins Melbourne Cup

Without A Fight won the $8 million 2023 Melbourne Cup at Flemington...
Rugby

Drua to announce full squad on Thur...

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Mick Byrne will announce his ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Four new Resident Magistrates sw...

News
Fiji’s jud...

Local exporters participate in C...

Business
Three Fiji...

Without A Fight wins Melbourne C...

Sports
Without A ...

Drua to announce full squad on T...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Fiji vs Tahiti to double up at P...

2023 Pacific Games
The Bula B...

Fiji, China deepen defense and s...

News
Commander ...

Popular News

Matana, Vakurinabili return to 7...

Sports
Former cap...

Geopolitical unrest hasn’t...

News
Fiji Reven...

Russell Brand sued for alleged s...

Entertainment
Russell Br...

File a complaint directly with F...

News
Acting Sup...

Fiji is ambitious but not immune...

News
Deputy Pri...

Nadi man to front court for wife...

News
The 39-yea...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Four new Resident Magistrates sworn in