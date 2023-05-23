Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Taskforce to present progress report at GCC meet

The Bose Levu Vakaturaga Taskforce will present a progress report to the chiefs tomorrow, where they will solicit their views as to how they see the role of the GCC and its structure into the future.

Taskforce team leader, Dr Jone Baledrokadroka, said they have already made representations to 10 provinces while at the same time have noted down issues pertaining to the Bose Levu Vakaturaga.

Baledrokadroka said that of this week, they have yet to visit the province of Tailevu, Naitasiri, the Yasana o Lau and Lomaiviti.

“The running progress report will tie in with our final report to the Government, through the Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs, which is due on the last date of July.”

“This will reflect the views of a whole cross-section of the Fijian people. We are also visiting tertiary institutions, religious organisations and eventually solicit views of those living overseas to get their views. It is also important that we get the views of our young people from the age of 16 to 35.”

“As you know, the Bose Levu Vakaturaga was dis-established the last 16 years. We are very much interested in getting the views of the youths, as to what they think…many of them may not know what the GCC is about,” Baledrokadroka said.

The Taskforce is encouraging all Fijians to fill out their online questionnaires regarding the Bose Levu Vakaturaga.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
