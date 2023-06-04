Tavatavanawai gets brace in Waratahs win

A double from Timoci Tavatavanawai and Miracle Failagi ensured Moana Pasifika end their Super Rugby Pacific campaign in style with a 33-24 win over the Waratahs last night at Allianz Stadium.

This was Moana’s first win of the season and a fitting send-off for outgoing Head Coach Aaron Mauger.

The islanders never slowed from the start and raced off to a 21-14 lead at the break with Tavatavanawai dotting twice and Failagi getting his first try of the match while veteran flyhalf Christian Lealifano converted all three tries.

Mark Nawaqanitawase scored for the Waratahs alongside lock Ned Hanigan with Ben Donaldson adding both conversions.

Moana put in a the work early in the second spell with Lealifano crossing over followed by Failagi.

Lealifano would manage only one conversion in the second half.

The Waratahs added two more unconverted late tries to Tolu Latu and Michael Hooper.