Tavatavanawai ready to face Drua

Devastating Moana Pasifika winger Timoci Tavatavanawai is ready to face his countrymen in a crucial Round 14 Super Rugby Pacific clash on Saturday.

The speed merchant will combine again for the first time since Round 11 with fellow Fijian Levi Aumua.

The centre and wing duet have led the competition all year in defenders beaten and have proven to be two of the hardest men to put down.

Tavatavanawai will return home to a hero’s welcome, with the Queen Victoria School alum always shifting into another gear when he faces off against the Fijian Drua.

Completing nine runs and beating a staggering 13 defenders in their Round One match, look for the Fijian duo to have an inspired game as they lead their team with the ball in hand.

In his last match as Pasifika Head Coach, Aaron Mauger has full faith in his newly named 23 to get the job done in Fiji this weekend.

Also making his second start of the season, Jonathan Taumateine gets the nod after a series of consistent performances after returning from injury. The Manu Samoa international brings an intense physicality that is seldom seen in the halfback position and will look to match the Drua’s x-factor and energy.

Moana will face Drua at 2.05pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Moana Pasifika: Ezekiel Lindenmuth, Luteru Tolai, Sosefo ‘Apikotoa, Michael Curry, Mike McKee, Penitoa Finau, Alamanda Motuga, Solomone Funaki (c), Jonathan Taumateine, Christian Lealiifano, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Levi Aumua, Fine Inisi, Tima Fainga’anuku, William Havili.

Reserves: Samiuela Moli, Abraham Pole, Chris Apoua, Mahonri Ngakuru, Mircale Faiilagi, Ereatara Enari, Fine Inisi, Jonah Mau’u.