Taveuni benefits from World Rugby initiative

Fiji’s “Garden Island”, Taveuni, has recently witnessed a significant development in its rugby community.

A new initiative by World Rugby Training & Education has been introduced to enhance player welfare and skills.

This program, focusing on Rugby 7s and 15s, has united coaches, medical first aiders, leadership and management personnel, and match officials in an effort to improve local rugby expertise.

Fiji Rugby’s National Development Manager, Lionel Danford spoke about the initiative’s broader impact.

“This training is more than just about the game; it’s about creating a strong rugby community here in Taveuni,” Danford said.

Danford says the initiative prioritises World Rugby’s top concern – player welfare – and aims to build a legacy of excellence in rugby, both on the field and within the community.

“Our rugby community, now better skilled and united, is set to contribute significantly to the sport’s growth on our island,” he said.

The five-day, training commenced last week and concluded today in Wairiki.

It marks a significant effort to strengthen the rugby community in Taveuni, equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge to promote a safer and more effective approach to the sport.

 

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
