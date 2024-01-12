Taveuni flights revised due to runway maintenance

Fiji Link has reviewed its withdrawal of flights to Matei, Taveuni after a revised schedule of dates for planned maintenance of the runway was announced by Fiji Airports Limited.

The maintenance will now be conducted between 18 September and 1 October 2024.

The previously withdrawn flights from 5 to 17 August 2024 have now been reinstated except for flights FJ125 and FJ122 which remain withdrawn between 12 and 17 August.

As a result, Fiji Link flights on the new closure dates have been withdrawn while afternoon flights from 25 September to 1 October will be advanced or cancelled based on demand.

These flights will not be available for booking during the maintenance period while guests who have already booked will be provided with alternate dates for travel.