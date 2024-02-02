Saturday, February 3, 2024
Taveuni returns to Vanua Cup after 16-year hiatus

Taveuni Rugby is set to make a comeback to the Vanua Cup  competition after a 16-year absence.

Taveuni competed in the competition, then under the Minor Union banner.

The team is excited about the prospect and is gearing up for an intense preparation phase starting next week.

Taveuni coach Elia Mataitoga says the entire union is grateful for the opportunity and are looking forward to the competition.

“It’s an exciting year for the union as Taveuni joins Vanua cup after 16 years. Many players are eagerly anticipating their chance to experience good rugby on the field.”

Taveuni’s last participation in the Vanua Cup dates back to 2007, where they reached the semifinals but were defeated by Ba Rugby.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
