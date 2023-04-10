Tavua accident lands woman in hospital

A 28-year-old woman is admitted at the Tavua Hospital after the vehicle she was travelling in veered off the road yesterday morning.

The victim was one of the three passengers in a car driven by a 26-year-old farmer of Lololevu, Tavua.

It is alleged that when they approached Nakavika in Tavua, the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road.

All the occupants were rushed to the Tavua Hospital whereby the driver, two of his passengers including a 9-month-old baby were seen by the doctor and discharged, while the woman remains admitted in stable condition.