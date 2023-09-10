Sunday, September 10, 2023
Tavua gift Lions a win with own goal

An own goal by bottom-placed Tavua was enough to see Labasa snatch a 1-0 victory in Round 17 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League fixture at Garvey Park on Sunday.

In the opening few minutes of the match, a header from veteran Tavua midfielder Malakai Tiwa connected with their defender, who failed to clear the ball right in front of the goal mouth and landed into the net.

Both teams continued to put on a strong battle in the second half but failed to score despite several attempts on goal.

Labasa after 17 appearances remains fourth with 27 points while Tavua after 16 appearances has 6 points and is three points away from Nadroga, who have played 16 matches so far.

Tavua still has a slim chance of survival in the Premier Division having played 15 matches while they are yet to feature in three more rounds.

Should Tavua win their three remaining matches, they could survive in the Premier Division of football next year.

Meanwhile, in an earlier match, Suva beat Nadi 4-1.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
