Tavua holds star studded Suva in DFPL

Bottom placed Tavua came from behind to hold a star-studded Suva outfit 2-2 in Round 10 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour today.

Two weeks ago, the gold miners held Suva 1-1 in their Round 8 fixture at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba.

Guided by former Ba and national defender Shalen Lal, Tavua put on a good performance and took advantage of Suva’s weaknesses pretty well.

Suva scored both its goals in the opening 30 minutes through strikers Samuela Drudru and Rusiate Matarerega.

Former Fiji U20 striker Ratu Kaliova Dau pulled one back before halftime to make the second half more exciting and competitive.

Early in the second spell, former Tailevu Naitasiri midfielder Mohammed Naizal made his debut for the Whites replacing Ravinesh Karan Singh.

Former Ba rep Junior Balbir Singh scored the equaliser for Tavua late in the match from the penalty spot.

Suva remains in third spot with 18 points while Tavua stays last with 4 points.

Suva FC: Akuila Mateisuva (GK), Inoke Turagalailai, Dave Radrigai, Ravinesh Karan Singh (Mohammed Naizal), Joeli Ranitu, Samuela Drudru, Waisake Navunigasau, Filipe Baravilala, Merrill Nand, Saimone Balewai, Rusiate Matarerega.