Tavua returns to Muslim IDC after 10 years

Tavua returns to the 2023 Digicel /Tebara Halal Meats Muslim Inter District Championship (IDC) after a lapse of 10 years.

Head coach Feizal Shah said the side has faced some major financial difficulties in their preparation phase but the players are determined to give in their best.

“Most of our players are scattered and work in other districts and it was very difficult to form this team. Our aim was to revive the Tavua Muslim team and for that, we selected a mixture of young players who we see as the future of the district.”

“We have been doing a lot of fundraising for the players’ meals and allowances. There has been very little financial support but the officials have forked out money from their pockets to help the team in the IDC.”

“The challenges that we are going through are the main motivation for the team. We don’t have proper training grounds yet the players are keen to play in the tournament.”

Tavua is drawn in Pool 1 with defending champions Maigania, Sabeto and Cuvu.

The gold miners will kick off their campaign against Sabeto at 8am on Friday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.