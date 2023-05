The Digicel Fiji Premier League match between bottom-placed Tavua and leaders Rewa has been shifted to the Fiji Football Association Academy in Ba on Sunday.

Initially, Tavua was scheduled to host unbeaten Rewa at Garvey Park.

Fiji FA competitions manager Amitesh Pal confirmed that Tavua has decided to host Rewa at the Academy on the weekend.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm.