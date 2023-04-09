Sunday, April 9, 2023
601 ad
Taxi driver dies in horrific crash

A 22-year-old taxi driver died in a horrific road accident last night in Nasinu.

According to Police, the victim whilst driving towards Nausori allegedly failed to stop at the Kalokalo Crescent traffic lights, whereby his vehicle hit another vehicle driven by a 22-year-old who was making a right turn into Kalokalo Crescent.

Due to the impact of the collision, the victim’s vehicle tumbled several times.

He was rushed to the Valelevu Health Centre but was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.

The national road death toll currently stands at 23 compared to 9 for the same period last year.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
