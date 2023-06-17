Saturday, June 17, 2023
601 ad
Taxi driver injured in aggravated robbery case

A taxi driver is admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva after being attacked during an aggravated robbery case along Ratu Dovi Road near the Kinoya Treatment Plant yesterday.

According to Police, the victim had picked one of the suspects at the junction of Qarase Road who asked to be dropped off in Nabua.

Along the way the suspect asked the driver to stop, and when he did, he assaulted him.

Another man came from the side of the road and pulled the victim out of the car and they stole his phone before fleeing the scene.

Investigation in the matter continues.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
