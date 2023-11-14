TC Mal intensifies into a CAT 2 system

Tropical Cyclone Mal has intensified into a category two system at 6am this morning while located about 420km West-southwest of Rotuma or 580km Northwest of Yasawa-i-Rara.

This has been confirmed by the Fiji Meteorological Service.

The Weather Office said it is closely monitoring its development.

TC Mal has maximum winds of about 50 knots (95km/hour), gusting to 70 knots [130km/hour] and will continue to increase.

The National Disaster Management Office is calling on the public to heed advisories issued by authorities, and remain on high alert.

In a statement, they said that if any Fijians feels the need to move to higher grounds, to move now while there is still daylight – Contact the Fiji Police Force on 917 or the National Fire Authority on 910 if you need assistance in moving to higher ground.

“Look out for members of vulnerable groups in your communities. Offer assistance and support to them when and where needed to ensure their safety,” the statement said.