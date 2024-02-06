Teacher fronts court on corruption charge

A school teacher fronted the Magistrates Court in Nadi yesterday charged with a count of obtaining financial advantage.

It is alleged that between 1 June 2020 and 31 October 2020 in the Western Division, Alvin

Savendra Raju, engaged in a conduct, namely submitted online applications on behalf of two teachers for the Fiji Water Education Grant program, without the knowledge of the said teachers.

As a result of such conduct, he obtained a financial advantage of $7000 from the Fiji Water Education Grant program for himself. He knew he was not eligible to receive the said financial advantage.

Raju was charged accordingly by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC).

Senior State Counsel Joseph Work informed the Court that the first phase of disclosures has been served.

Resident Magistrate Nilmini Ferdinandas granted a non-cash bail of $500 and ordered the

accused not to re-offend whilst on bail and not to interfere with prosecution witnesses with other bail conditions including reporting to the Lautoka Police Station.

A stop departure order has been issued against Raju and the matter has been adjourned to 20 May 2023.