Team effort is crucial, says Tavua mentor

Bottom-placed Tavua coach Shalen Lal says they need to cut out individuality and work together as a team to better their standing in the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

The former Ba and national defender said players need to put in a lot of effort and communicate well on the field.

“What we have seen is a lot of individuality in the team,” Lal said after their 1-0 loss to Tailevu Naitasiri on Sunday.

“The players need to start talking amongst each other when they are on the field and if they do that then decision making will be easy.”

“We can’t always play individually because football is a 11 man game and players need to show team effort. We don’t want competition in the team when we are competing in a national league.”

Lal added the gold miners will need to start showing aggression in their game to penetrate the opponents defence.

“In football, players need to be fit and at the same time have the aggressive attitude which we are currently building in our midfield and forward.”

“Once we achieve that, it will help us pass and break through our opponents defence and that will make our scoring chances easier.”

“We are last in the standing and I believe that we can better our position if we start winning games. The competition will intensify since only a few rounds are left but we’ll take each game at a time and perform better as well.”

Tavua will host Navua at 3pm at Garvey Park on Sunday.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
