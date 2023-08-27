Team is something different: Nayacalevu

FIJI Water Flying Fijians captain Waisea Nayacalevu it was a 15-man effort that led to their historic win over England, and they were entering the Rugby World Cup with a difference.

Nayacalevu said the first step in their campaign to isolate themselves among the people with a first session at Taveuni was the cornerstone that led to their 30-22 win as well as changed the character of the team.

“For me, this group of boys compared to the other teams I have been with is something different,” Nayacalevu said during the post-match.

“The bond we have is special, we went back to reconnect with our roots and who we are and who we represent.

“It is the foundation of our campaign.”

Nayacalevu said coming to Twickenham with the right mental attitude had also been key.

“It is our main objective to come with a winning mindset, and the boys executed really well.”

After trailing at half-time, Nayacalevu began the fight back with the first try of the second half in the 43 minute of play.