601
Team moving according to plan: Raiwalui

FIJI Water Flying Fijians head coach, Simon Raiwalui. Photo courtesy of Noa Buidole.

Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui has stated the sides’ preparation was moving according to plan towards the upcoming start of the Pacific Nations Cup.

Raiwalui responded to concerns from armchair critics in-regards to whether the weekends Sigatoka Sand Dunes sessions were left to late.

“It is a stage of preparation, they had a good week and it was a comfortable session,” Raiwalui told FijiLive.

“We have been working on a number of things including fitness.”

“Critics are entitled with their opinions, but this is what we are going with.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
