Team showed grit in Reds win: Byrne

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne says his side displayed a much better performance and showed a lot of determination in their resounding 41-17 defeat of the Queensland Reds yesterday.

Both sides were tied at 17-all at the break and Byrne said he was pleased with the way Drua disallowed the Reds from scoring any points in the second half.

“At half time, I looked around the room and could see there was a lot of determination in the eyes of the players.”

“It’s always a pleasing thing to see as a coach so full credit to the players. They really stepped up and not only showed the competition but also showed what they can do when they really go after the game.”

“I’m really pleased with the way we fought out there and keeping the Reds to zero in the second half was pleasing for our team.”

Drua has moved up to the seventh spot with 26 points.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
