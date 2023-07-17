Teba stars for Serevi’s Rhinos in US

Fiji 7s playmaker Iowane Teba scooped the Player of the Tournament award after guiding Waisale Serevi’s Rhinos Loggerheads to win the second leg of the Premier Rugby Sevens in San Jose, California on Sunday.

The Loggerheads defeated Experts 15-12 in a tough final after overcoming the Retrievers 17-12 in the semifinals.

Fellow teammate Waisea Nacuqu did not play in the tournament after picking up an injury last week.

Having clinched the Western Conference, Serevi’s team heads to Washington now for the finals of the Premier Sevens which will take place on 6 August.

Meanwhile the Rhinos Women’s side with Fijiana 7s stars Reapi Uluinasau, Ana Naimasi and Younis Bese finished fourth after losing 17-7 to the Retrievers in the bronze medal playoff.