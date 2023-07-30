Technical Group profiles kids, street dwellers

A Technical Working Group consisting of Police, Government officials, religious groups and Non-Government organisations has profiled young people and street dwellers in Suva.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations (ACP-O) Livai Driu said profiling conducted by the Multi-Stakeholder Group aims to learn and address issues faced by the two groups.

He said a meeting was held earlier this month and chaired by Attorney-General Siromi Turaga and Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran following concerns raised on the number of youths on the streets, and for the Multi-Stakeholder group to work for a possible way forward.

ACP Driu said the Taskforce has been operating out of the Totogo Police Station where they had managed to profile more than 30 adults and children.

“It was discovered that some children had opted to live in Suva due to safety concerns at home as some were suspected child abuse victims, while others were referred to Police and other stakeholders for counselling and investigations.”

He said the Fiji Police shares the sentiments shared by religious leaders of strengthening the family institution as everything starts from home.

“If these young people are choosing life on the streets rather than being home, we need to look into the why factors. The taskforce is working on identifying the why factors, so the solutions can be targeted rather than a band-aid solution.”

ACP Driu said the Police is committed to this exercise as it will greatly assist proactive policing measures in keeping young innocent lives from falling on the wrong side of the law.