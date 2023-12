Police are investigating an incident where a 16-year-old boy drowned during the Fiji Mission Pathfinder Camporee which is underway in Naravuka, Macuata in Vanua Levu.

Divisional Manager Community Policing – North, Luke Cerenasiga, said their priority now is to get the boy’s body back to his home in Nadi.

He said the body was found metres away from where the boy was last seen yesterday.

Meanwhile the organisers have stated the camporee will continue as planned and conclude on Sunday.