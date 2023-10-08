Tel Aviv return charter subject to review

Fiji Airways has been made aware of a serious security situation that has arisen in Israel and is carefully monitoring the situation.

The airline in an advisory stated that it is scheduled to operate a return charter service via Hong Kong to Tel Aviv on Tuesday (10.10.23) which is now subject to review.

“We are entirely dependant upon advice from security authorities in Israel which will determine our ability to operate to and from Tel Aviv.”

“Fiji Airways will continue to monitor the situation and respond to the changing security situation.”

“The safety and security of our staff and guests is our top priority.”

Customers are requested to continue checking the Fiji Airways website for updates.