Sunday, October 8, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Tel Aviv return charter subject to review

Fiji Airways has been made aware of a serious security situation that has arisen in Israel and is carefully monitoring the situation.

The airline in an advisory stated that it is scheduled to operate a return charter service via Hong Kong to Tel Aviv on Tuesday (10.10.23) which is now subject to review.

“We are entirely dependant upon advice from security authorities in Israel which will determine our ability to operate to and from Tel Aviv.”

“Fiji Airways will continue to monitor the situation and respond to the changing security situation.”

“The safety and security of our staff and guests is our top priority.”

Customers are requested to continue checking the Fiji Airways website for updates.

 

 

 

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Faletau ruled out of World Cup with...

Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau has been ruled out of the rest o...
RWC 2023

Wales top Pool C with bonus point w...

Wales completed a clean sweep of World Cup pool matches with a 43-1...
News

QVS marks 70 years of excellence

Dignitaries, alumni, students, and well-wishers gathered at the Que...
News

PM acknowledges contribution of ACS...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka congratulated the alumni of Adi Cako...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Faletau ruled out of World Cup w...

Rugby
Wales numb...

Wales top Pool C with bonus poin...

RWC 2023
Wales comp...

QVS marks 70 years of excellence...

News
Dignitarie...

PM acknowledges contribution of ...

News
Prime Mini...

3 arrested over involvement in M...

News
Three peop...

Don’t use us as a political foot...

News
The bus in...

Popular News

Junior Kulas to compete in U20 W...

Football
The Junior...

Koroibete scores, keeps Wallabie...

Rugby
Marika Kor...

Bainimarama reveals medical cond...

News
Former Pri...

Nation is with you, Saukuru assu...

Rugby
Minister f...

Fiji finishes fourth in Futsal N...

Football
Fiji finis...

Govt to formalise Melanesian set...

News
Assistant ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Faletau ruled out of World Cup with injury