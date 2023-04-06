Thursday, April 6, 2023
601 ad
Tela is first Drua centurian at goals

Photo courtesy: Fiji Government

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua pivot Teti Tela has inked his name in the side’s history books after becoming the first player to notch over 100 Super Rugby Pacific points.

Tela crossed the 100 point milestone during their 38-28 win over the Melbourne Rebels on Saturday.

Head Coach Mick Byrne commended his flyhalf saying Tela had rose to the occasion when needed.

“He stood up when we needed him, and I am especially proud of him and what the boys gave over the weekend,” Byrne said.

The Drua enjoy a bye this week before heading to Canberra and taking on the Brumbies in the next round.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
