Thursday, September 21, 2023
Teneti to make fresh start at Mini 7s

New Zealand 7s outside back Kelsey Teneti is excited to make a fresh start at the International Mini 7s tournament at Albert Park in Suva tomorrow.

Teneti, who made her debut for the Black Ferns in the Pacific Four Series in 2022 as an injury cover said she is eager to play alongside her senior teammates after a year.

“The girls are excited to get under the sun and play. We have a full team here which doesn’t usually happen.”

“It’s going to be a lot of competitions, feeling like a World Series and everyone is just excited to get out there for something new and fresh.”

A age-grade hockey and waka ama athlete, the 19-year-old aims to take this tournament to test her physical prowess as the Kiwis gauge their abilities against formidable opponents.

“We are looking to grow towards the Olympics. Nothing big, just to have fun and build connections.”

“There are a couple of important things to remember as we head into this tournament.”

“Fiji is always strong, and playing against Fiji in their home is going to be an incredible experience again although I’ve been here in the past as well.”

New Zealand will open its campaign against Fijiana at 9.30am at Suva’s Albert Park on Friday.

The teams will play a round robin with three games.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
Student to front court on rape charge