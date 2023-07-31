Monday, July 31, 2023
‘The Ball’ arrives in Fiji

The 85th Ordinary Congress ended on a high today with the signing and pledge of the Spirit of Football talisman ‘The Ball’.

“The Ball” as it is known has travelled the world and is the equivalent of the Olympic Torch, which traverses the world every four years from its headquarters in Battersea Park to its destination the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand later this year.

Spirit of Football Director Andrew Aris presented the ball at the Congress meeting toay.

“Fiji is the 18th country for the The Ball to travel too and over 9000 people have signed the ball,” Aris said.

“With the motto ‘One Ball, One World’, we travel around the world with one ball, connecting people and bringing people together to sign the ball and pledge in supporting their communities through football.”

Liverpool FC Manager Jurgen Klopp is the fairplay ambassador of Spirit of Football.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel and golden boy Roy Krishna signed and pledged on behalf of Fiji Football.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
