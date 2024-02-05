Thursday, February 8, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

The Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu

Blues Captain Patrick Tuipulotu has suffered a fracture to his jaw and will return to New Zealand for surgery. Photos courtesy of the Blues.
Kunal Keshneel
Kunal Keshneel
Chief Photographer | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Drua present i-Tatau ahead of new s...

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua team presented their i-Tatau to Pres...
Football

Chua aims to improve game decision-...

After a commanding 10-0 win against American Samoa, Digicel Fiji Ku...
News

Heavy rain warning in place for nex...

A heavy rain warning remains in force for the Northern Division, Ya...
Football

First leg of qualifier ends in a st...

The first leg of the OFC Champions League qualifier between Lautoka...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Drua present i-Tatau ahead of ne...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Chua aims to improve game decisi...

Football
After a co...

Heavy rain warning in place for ...

News
A heavy ra...

First leg of qualifier ends in a...

Football
The first ...

Framework on medicinal marijuana...

News
A policy f...

Second child abuse case surfaces...

News
A 43-year-...

Popular News

More needs to be done for MSMEs:...

News
The Minist...

Second child abuse case surfaces...

News
A 43-year-...

Bail revoked for drug bust suspe...

News
The High C...

TD05F to intensify into tropical...

News
TD05F re-e...

Heavy Rain Alert upgraded to War...

News
The Heavy ...

Bainimarama, ex AG and Sharma he...

News
Former Pri...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Drua present i-Tatau ahead of new season