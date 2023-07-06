The wealthy will continue to benefit: Sayed-Khaiyum

High income earners will pay less tax now, because of the meddling with the social responsibility levy, says former Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

In his brief budget analysis, Sayed-Khaiyum said the wealthy will continue to benefit from the 21 non-VAT items and another new one now, which is prescribed medicine.

“This new addition won’t make any difference to low-income families because they were already getting most prescribed medicine for free under the free medicine scheme. Again, the wealthy will benefit.”

“So those lawyers and accountants and other wealthy people who served apparently at no charge on the so-called fiscal review committee will now pay less personal income tax.”

He said another blow to low-income earners, amongst others, is that under this budget, the free GP scheme which the FijiFirst Government initiated will now be means tested.

“Under this budget a family that earns more than 30,000 a year won’t be eligible to get free doctor services under the GP scheme. Say a working husband and wife earn $16,000 each totalling a combined annual household income of $32,000, will no longer including their children be eligible for this service.”

“However, a single person earning $29,000 a year will be eligible for the free GP scheme. Where is the equity? Where is the fairness? A family with 5 children won’t be able to access the free GP scheme because their combined household income has just sneaked above $30,000 a year.”

“Of course now on top of that they have to pay school levies. There will be less disposal income as don’t forget, everything, apart from the 22 items people buy, will have a 15% VAT on it. School uniform, blankets, pens, clothes, you name it.”

Sayed-Khaiyum said operating expenditure is way up in this budget.

“Operating expenditure does not build assets. Capital expenditure is down as a proportion of total spend and whatever has been allocated as capital expenditure is essentially allocated to pay for the ongoing capital projects that the FijiFirst Government initiated and are currently being completed.”

“So, all the major road, bridge and building works that you currently see being constructed were initiated by the FijiFirst Government and allocation for the completion is allocated in this budget.”

“There is no new major project funding in this budget. No new capital expenditure.”

“The budget is anti-low-income and middle-income families. It has accepted and allowed for wasteful operational expenditure and seeks to make it the norm.”

“It has augmented the size of ministries and curtailed efficiencies by assigning delivery of services to non-specialised ministries or departments. It has dampened the prospects for real growth. It will in a tangible manner adversely affect the lives of ordinary Fijians.”

“The reduction of opportunities for businesses and low-income and middle-income earners to own their own homes and how our young have been duped are some of the many matters arising out of this budget, which I’m sure many will comment on. This is the tip of the iceberg.”