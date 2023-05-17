There’s no political interference: Toganivalu

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions David Toganivalu has dismissed claims of political interference by the Government in the cases against the former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Speaking to the media yesterday on why his Office seemed to be speeding up the investigations against Bainimarama and Sayed-Khaiyum, Toganivalu said he deals with cases based on merit.

Toganivalu said that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions does not have a luxury to cherry-pick cases, as they are referred to them by the Fiji Police Force, particularly the Criminal Investigations Department.

He also stated that his appearance in Court and personally handling the matter against Bainimarama and Sayed-Khaiyum is because of the high office the two accused previously held.

“I think we got to show respect too to the people that have been charged. They are the former leaders of the previous Government, they got high level legal representation, and we also need to show them some respect and appear for the office on their matters.”

He went on to say that the ODPP independently investigates cases and gives its recommendation on charges to be laid after a thorough check.