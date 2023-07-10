Monday, July 10, 2023
There’s still room for improvement, says Brown

Suva Captain James Brown says there is still room for improvement despite a strong 31-17 win over Nadroga in their Skipper Cup opener on Saturday.

Brown said the side was thrilled to have come back to claim the win after a big start from the westerners.

“We started a bit slow, but we managed to play our game and come through with a good win,” Brown said.

“Our set pieces need to be ironed up, but overall it was a good performance.”

Brown said he is happy with the composure his troops showed in the latter stages of the game.

“We returned to our basics, and applied the game plan we set out to achieve.

“Nadroga were a solid side and tested us through out.

“We will reassess ourselves before moving forward.”

The capital city side is scheduled to face Yasawa in Round 2 of the Skipper Cup at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Noa Biudole
