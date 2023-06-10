Saturday, June 10, 2023
601 ad
Things can change any time, says Singh

Rewa FC Head Coach Roderick Singh says they will put the 1-0 win over Labasa behind themselves and focus on the remaining group matches as things can change in the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT at any moment.

While the Delta Tigers will breathe easy going into the next round following their impressive win over the Babasiga Lions, Singh said there is still two more days left in the tournament.

“It is a three-day tournament, you can win the first game and lose the rest just as fast, so it’s far from over,” Singh said.

Singh said they are happy to come away with the three points and his players had stuck well to what they had planned for the clash.

It was a tough match, as it always is with Labasa, but we stuck to what we wanted to do and the boys delivered.”

Rewa take on Tailevu Naitasiri today with Singh not writing off their neighbours.

“They are an unpredictable side and we will treat them like we treated Labasa.”

Rewa and Tailevu Naitasiri clash at 3pm today.

Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
