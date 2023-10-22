Sunday, October 22, 2023
601 ad
Think outside the box, says Kamikamica

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica has called on at the World Investment Forum 2023 in Dubai to draw strength from consensus and to think outside the box.

Kamikamica, is the chair of the Investment Ministerial Round Table of the World Investment Forum 2023 in the United Arab Emirates – also called for discussions on the idea of loss and damage to progress.

“The world is looking at us at this moment to come forward with new thinking of collaboration, consensus, and crisis management, we cannot afford to let our people and the people of the world down,” he said.

The Investment Ministerial Round Table of the World Investment Forum 2023 benefited from the participation of 24 Ministers and Heads of International Organisations, where Ministers debated how to promote and facilitate the financial flows and investment required to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and shared experiences with investment policies.

The World Investment Forum 2023 which has concluded has placed attention on “Investing in Sustainable Development”.

The global platform offered a unique opportunity to over 6,000 attendees and over 1,000 speakers on investment and development and investment-related policymaking.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
