This is a bad Budget, claims Bala

Opposition Member of Parliament, Praveen Bala says the 2023-2024 National Budget is a ‘Bad Budget’ and the views of Fijians is not reflected in it.

While debating in Parliament today, the former Minister for Youth and Sports highlighted that the poor and working class will do the bulk of suffering under its increased cost of living and the Government has no vision to take the pressure off the poor people.

“It’s not a budget about people but it is a budget keeping badly thought out election promises and political ends which come at a huge cost to the people of Fiji.

“It’s a budget that does not deliver to ordinary Fijians. It is a cut and paste effort that only addresses the issues as seen by the Coalition Government and independent reviewers. This is a budget directed at and by-election promises.”

“This is a bad budget that all Fijians will regret when their pockets are hit with the coming increases in everyday cost of living.”

“The budget does not keep track of the concerns and issues that people have on the ground and does not take into account the huge economic blows that Fiji had taken in the past years.”

“It is a budget that will badly impact the badly poor and those who are socially disadvantaged including those in rural and maritime areas as well as our older citizens.”

He claimed the budget fails to deliver in key areas through a lack of innovative policies backed by key budgetary allocations that include employment generation, skills training and investor friendly.

“This budget is expected to provide the key economic input by the Government to run the nation and provide Fijians with a financial basis for a secure and prosperous life.”

“The theme for this budget is rebuilding our future together. One wonders what is being rebuilt when the coalition Government is fulfilling its election promises no matter what will be the cost to the people of Fiji. The theme should have been ‘I Say, You Say no Budget’.”

“The budget is like Coalition Government reactionary and politically motivated rather than following sound physical policies based on forward planning to meet current and projected needs.”

“The budget is a backward-looking budget rather than forward. This is a budget based on 90 per cent diagnosis of previous conditions leaving only 10 per cent for future consideration.”

“A nation’s economic health is not the same as diagnosing the measures of an individual’s economic health.”

He added the budget shows a lack of finance and physical policy expertise and does not carry any initiatives or policy direction that provides balance to recover and grow every Fijian.

“This is a budget that is backtracking and does not provide a platform for Fiji to enter a new phase of economic recovery from the physical hits that we have undertaken.”

“There is no policy statement in the budget on the global context within which we must frame our national budget. This is a serious lack of consideration by the Minister for Finance which shows his inexperience and underlies his first budget.”

“It is important that this budget is seen and heard for what it is and that it does not provide for the people of Fiji in a sustainable and equitable manner.”

“This is evident in the massive rise in the cost of living as the wide range of goods and services will go up apart from the 22 zero-rated items.”

“The massive return of $446 million will not come from the budget but from the pockets of ordinary Fijians whose life cannot be satisfied by the limited zero-rated items.”