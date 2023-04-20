Thursday, April 20, 2023
This is a witch hunt: Sayed-Khaiyum

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has denied all allegations into investigations against him and has labelled them as a political witch hunt.

Speaking to the media, after his interview at the Criminal Investigations Department headquarters yesterday, Sayed-Khaiyum said that this is the continuation of the previous interviews by CID.

The former Attorney-General is being questioned in relation to various allegations of abuse of office and the use of forged documents after a report was lodged by Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa.

He added that questioning has not finished, and he will be back later today.

Sayed-Khaiyum also stated that the suspension of the Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde has nothing to do with him.

Last week, Pryde was suspended by President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere last Friday and a tribunal will be appointed to investigate allegations of misbehaviour against him.

Sayed-Khaiyum said that the ODPP is an independent body and the DPP should never be summoned by the Attorney-General as reported.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
