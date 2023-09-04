This is the best prepared WCup squad: Ma’afu

Former Flying Fijians prop Campese Ma’afu believes the 2023 Rugby World Cup squad is the best prepared team Fiji has ever sent to the sport’s biggest tournament.

Having represented Fiji at three World Cups’ including the star studded 2019 squad, Ma’afu told Nesian Footy this year’s team had surpassed expectations with the Fijian Drua proving a difference.

“In 2019, the biggest chat in Fiji at the time was that was the best assembled Fiji team ever because of all the superstars involved,” Ma’afu said.

“The coach just picked the best of the best, all Europe based players.”

“As opposed to this team, in my opinion this is the best squad that has been picked because of the mixture of the Drua and European based players.”

“Half the squad are young and up and coming, and they have got all their rugby through Super Rugby, the best competition in the world.”

“It’s all due to the coach trying to get the balance right.”

Ma’afu who represented in the national side 61 times added he is hopeful Fiji will perform well in France this year.