The Brave Blossoms have named three Fijians in their 36-member squad for the July Test window.

Captain Michael Leitch, Semisi Masirewa and Jone Naikabula have been included for the upcoming four test window.

Japan will also host the Vodafone Flying Fijians and will play them on August 5 at Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium in Tokyo.

They open their campaign against New Zealand XV on July 15 and Samoa on July 22.