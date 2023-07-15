Three homes destroyed in two fire incidents: Police

Police has reported two cases of fire yesterday.
The first case was reported in Qauia Settlement in Lami, where two homes belonging to a 51-year-old man were completely destroyed with its contents.
The fire is believed to have started from a lit candle.
In the second case, a home belonging to a 65-year-old businessman was completely destroyed in a fire in Raviravi, Ba last night.
The home was being occupied by a 57-year-old farmer, which was vacant during the time of the incident.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
A joint investigation with the National Fire Authority continues.