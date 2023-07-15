Three homes destroyed in two fire incidents: Police

Police has reported two cases of fire yesterday.

The first case was reported in Qauia Settlement in Lami, where two homes belonging to a 51-year-old man were completely destroyed with its contents.

The fire is believed to have started from a lit candle.

In the second case, a home belonging to a 65-year-old businessman was completely destroyed in a fire in Raviravi, Ba last night.

The home was being occupied by a 57-year-old farmer, which was vacant during the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

A joint investigation with the National Fire Authority continues.