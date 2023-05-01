Tikoduadua angered by video of alleged assault

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua says he is angered and shocked to have watched the video of an elderly women being beaten in Lautoka.

In a Twitter post, Tikoduadua said Police have informed him of what had happened and they are conducting an investigation into the matter.

He said they will ensure that justice is served.

Spokesperson Ana Naisoro yesterday stated that the victim was taken in for medical examination and the suspect is expected to be brought in for questioning soon.

The incident was captured on video and posted on social media.

The alleged assault happened outside a shopping complex in Lautoka.