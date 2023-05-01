Monday, May 1, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Tikoduadua angered by video of alleged assault

Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua during the 2023 National Economic Summit at GPH in Suva.

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua says he is angered and shocked to have watched the video of an elderly women being beaten in Lautoka.

In a Twitter post, Tikoduadua said Police have informed him of what had happened and they are conducting an investigation into the matter.

He said they will ensure that justice is served.

Spokesperson Ana Naisoro yesterday stated that the victim was taken in for medical examination and the suspect is expected to be brought in for questioning soon.

The incident was captured on video and posted on social media.

The alleged assault happened outside a shopping complex in Lautoka.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Consultation on new change review b...

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says the Government is adamant on re...
Rugby

Young scores a brace as Reds book f...

Former Saint Joseph's Secondary School sprinter Heleina Young score...
News

i-Taukei are the ones intoxicated, ...

Government is concerned with the number of i-Taukei people out on t...
News

Man rapes, impregnates 12-yr-old ni...

A 37-year-old man will be produced at the Magistrates Court in Laba...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Consultation on new change revie...

News
Attorney-G...

Young scores a brace as Reds boo...

Rugby
Former Sai...

i-Taukei are the ones intoxicate...

News
Government...

Man rapes, impregnates 12-yr-old...

News
A 37-year-...

People will be made to suffer mo...

News
Leader of ...

2 in custody for raping a studen...

News
Two men ar...

Popular News

Mobilize and diversify to reset ...

News
Government...

Oscar-winning screenwriter faces...

Entertainment
Oscar-winn...

Boletakanakadavu chases third go...

Coca-Cola Games
Sprint que...

31 criminal offences in nightclu...

News
31 crimina...

Domestic violence cases on the r...

News
The Divers...

Marist takes early lead on medal...

Coca-Cola Games
Marist Bro...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Consultation on new change review begins