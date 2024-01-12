Friday, January 12, 2024
Tikoitoga accorded military funeral procession

The late former Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander and Fiji High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, Brigadier-General (Retired) Mosese Tikoitoga was accorded a military funeral procession on yesterday.

Tikoitoga’s casket was carried on a gun carriage from outside the Suva Mortuary at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, along Brown Street, before it was removed from the carriage and placed in a hearse to continue its journey to his Pacific Harbour residence.

Meanwhile, His Excellency, the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, led a Government delegation to present their i-reguregu at Tikoitoga’s residence.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and cabinet ministers were also present together with the staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a brief eulogy, President Katonivere described the late Tikoitoga as an invaluable member of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, proudly answering the nation’s call and demonstrating dedication and passion throughout his tenure.

President Katonivere emphasized that Tikoitoga’s commitment and diligence significantly contributed to the deepening of our relations with Papua New Guinea.

The late High Commissioner was a decorated military officer, having served 32 years in the Republic of Fiji Forces.

He rose through the officer corps, holding positions such as Commander of RFMF, Chief of Staff, Commander Land Force, and Commanding Officer of Fiji’s Peacekeeping Contingents in UN missions in Iraq and East Timor.

Tikoitoga will be laid to rest at the Pacific Harbour Cemetery, while a memorial service will be held at the Makosoi Methodist Church in Pacific Harbour today.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
