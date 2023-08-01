Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Tikoitoga is Fiji’s High Commissioner to PNG

Mosese Tikoitoga was commissioned as Fiji’s High Commissioner to the Independent State of Papua New Guinea at the State House in Suva today.

Tikoitoga following the commissioning by His Excellency, the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, said the reopening of the PNG High Commission in Port Moresby will ensure that the legacies of friendship, mutual respect, understanding, and allegiance established by our founding forefathers, Ratu Sir Kamesese Mara and Sir Michael Thomas Somare’, as well as the efforts of past Mission Heads, are maintained and carried forward.

Tikoitoga said he is honoured to be entrusted by the Prime Minister, Honourable Sitiveni Rabuka and the Government of Fiji to be appointed in the position.

He said Fiji and PNG established bilateral diplomatic relations in 1976 and this has contributed to their success as fellow Melanesians and development partners.

Permanent Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Dr Lesikimacuata Korovavala was also in attendance at the commissioning ceremony.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
