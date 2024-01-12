Tikoitoga was proud of his heritage and nation: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says former Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) Commander and High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, Mosese Tikoitoga was proud of his heritage and his nation and carried our noble banner blue until the very end.

Rabuka while delivering the Fiji Government’s eulogy during the memorial service of the late High Commissioner Mosese Tikoitoga in Deuba today, said the late diplomat was a valued member of the foreign affairs family.

A decorated military officer, having served 32 years in the RFMF and a distinguished diplomat, High Commissioner Tikoitoga began his stint with Fiji’s diplomatic service in 2016 when he served as Fiji’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union.

From Ethiopia, High Commissioner Tikoitoga continued on to serve Fiji in Papua New Guinea for a one-year stint from 2019 to 2020 before he returned to the country at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of our mission in Port Moresby.

Elaborating further about Tikoitoga’s diplomatic service, Rabuka shared that in April 2023, he accepted a call to return to the Ministry to serve as Ambassador at Large before being posted again to Papua New Guinea as High Commissioner, where he spent his last three months in faithful duty to his country.

“In spite of all of his achievements, what he will be remembered for and missed most, is his ability to remain calm in times of adversity, his sense of humor that never failed to lighten the mood and his genuine approach and care for the staff of the Ministry; he was one who championed the welfare of the staff.”

“As a Government and Minister for Foreign Affairs, I extend to you, Mrs Tikoitoga, your children and extended family, the gratitude of a nation, for His Excellency, Brigadier General Tikoitoga’s years of service to our nation.”

“Vinaka vakalevu. May you find solace in the knowledge that he has fulfilled his oath and you can stand proud on the legacy that he has left behind.”

“Moce mada Mo, well done, good and faithful servant.”

The late High Commissioner Tikoitoga was accorded a military burial at the Pacific Harbour Cemetery.

The memorial service was attended by Cabinet Ministers, representatives of the diplomatic corps, senior government officials, family, friends and well-wishers around Fiji and abroad.