Tobacco control report to be made public

Cabinet has approved the release of the Investment Case for Tobacco Control in Fiji (Report) in the public domain.

Tobacco is a health and sustainable development issue and its consumption and production causes early death and disease.

This results in high health costs and economic losses, widens socio-economic inequalities, and impedes progress across the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Every year, tobacco use kills more than 1,200 Fijians, with 71 percent of these deaths among individuals under age 70 (i.e. premature death).

Fiji signed and ratified the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC) on 3 October 2003 and on 11 July 2013 signed the Protocol to Eliminate the Illicit Trade in Tobacco Products and ratified this on 24 April 2019.

The Investment Case Report was completed through collaborative efforts of the Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services (Ministry), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Secretariat of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC), the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Research Triangle Institute International (RII).

To accelerate Tobacco Control, the Report recommends that Fiji implement five priority tobacco control measures over a span of 15 years effective from year 2020 to be able to achieve its SDG 2030 Agenda Global Goals and 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

These five recommendations are as follows:

*increase cigarette taxation to reduce the affordability of tobacco products (WHO FCTC Article 6);

*enforce bans on smoking in public places to protect people from tobacco smoke (WHO FCTC Article 8);

*implement plain packaging (WHO FCTC Article 11 Guidelines, and WHO Article 13);

*enforce a comprehensive ban on all forms of tobacco advertising, promotion, and sponsorship (WHO FCTC Article 13); and

*support reducing tobacco dependence and encourage cessation by training health professionals to provide brief advice to quit smoking (WHO FCTC Article 14).

These recommendations will be implemented through appropriate consultation with all relevant partners to ensure that Fiji’s tobacco control measures are effective in protecting public health while compliant with the WTO obligations.