A one-year-old child is believed to be the country’s latest drowning victim.

In a statement, Police said the child was with his mother in their home in Wailotu Settlement in Tailevu, and had gone outside when his mother was attending to another child in one of the bedrooms.

A search was conducted, where he was unfortunately found floating in the Wainivesi River.

Investigations are underway surrounding the circumstances surrounding his death.