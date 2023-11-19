Sunday, November 19, 2023
601 ad
Toddler latest case of drowning in Ba

Police has revealed that a one-year-old child is the latest drowning victim.

Divisional Police Commander West (DPC/W) Senior Superintendent of Police, Iakobo Vaisewa, said the victim, who is from Koroboya Village, Ba, was found by a relative floating in the Koroboya River a few meters from their home.

SSP Vaisewa said the victim was rushed to the Ba Aspen Hospital, where she was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.

The national drowning death toll currently stands at 36 compared to 40 for the same period last year.

Parents and guardians are again reminded to be vigilant in monitoring their children’s movements.

This is yet another unfortunate accident which could have been avoided.

Please ensure the strict supervision of children and be alert to the potential drowning hazards in and around your homes.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
