Monday, December 18, 2023
Boy’s body found, two still missing: Police

Police has confirmed that the body of the four-year-old that went missing, after the boat they were travelling in capsized along the Baulevu River in Nausori yesterday has been found, while the search is still underway for two others.

In a statement, Police said the two others are a seven-year-old and a 33-year-old man.

While, the information is still not clear, police said that the incident occurred at around 2pm yesterday.

The search is still continuing for the two others that remain missing.

However, it is understood that ten people were on the seven-feet-long boat operated by a 16-year-old when it allegedly submerged in the middle of the river due to its load.

Officers from Mobile Search and Rescue, Waterpol, and Nausori Police Station were involved in the search and rescue.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
