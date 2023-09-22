Toganivalu appointed Acting FICAC Commissioner

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Ratu David Toganivalu has been appointed the Acting Commissioner for the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC), effective from today.

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga while confirming the appointment said he will officially meet with Toganivalu on Monday but will have a phone conversation with him tomorrow to iron out some pressing issues.

Turaga said Toganivalu will receive Acting Allowance, but not the full 75 per cent that’s entitled to a person acting in the position.

He said they are also prioritizing the appointment of the Deputy Commissioner and Manager Legal FICAC to work closely with Toganivalu.

“After the resignation of the last Manager Legal, no appointments were made after, and the former Commissioner made all the decisions on which cases FICAC should prosecute.”

“At least now, when the appointment is done, someone will handle all that,” Turaga said.

Meanwhile Toganivalu in a statement said he is honoured and will take this new role as a challenge.

Toganivalu said he looked forward to working with the staff of FICAC and seeing how we can improve on the investigation and prosecution of corruption related matters.

The acting appointment ends on 25 November 2023.