Toganivalu is Fiji’s Roving Ambassador in Pacific

Fiji’s Roving Ambassador to the Pacific Island Countries,Territories and Agencies of the Council of Regional Organisations in the Pacific, William Toganivalu during his swearing at the State House in Suva.Photos courtesy of Fiji Government.

Fiji’s Roving Ambassador to the Pacific Island Countries and Territories and Agencies of the Council of Regional Organisations in the Pacific, William Toganivalu, was ceremoniously sworn in at the State House yesterday.

Toganivalu took the affirmation of allegiance and affirmation for due execution of office.

Prior to assuming his diplomatic role, Toganivalu held the position of Adviser to the Country Director at GIZ Risk Management, overseeing the Philippines and the Pacific.

His responsibilities included guiding Project Directors and GIZ personnel on risk mitigation and security measures.

Toganivalu has extensive experience as a regional security and risk management adviser.

He also served as a senior non-commissioned officer in the British Army, gaining valuable experience in diverse countries and cultures. His service record includes deployments in Bessbrook, Northern Ireland; Basrah, Iraq; Lohatla, South Africa; Lash Kaghar, Afghanistan (2006); and Babaji, Afghanistan.

The new Roving Ambassador for the Pacific is a graduate of the University of the South Pacific, holding a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Management.

Currently, he is pursuing a Postgraduate Certificate in Security and Risk Management from the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
